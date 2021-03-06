Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-211 Participates in Dual-Carrier Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    VMFA-211 Participates in Dual-Carrier Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Demonstrating unmatched interoperability, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, participated in dual carrier operations with Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth and the French Navy Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S., French, and United Kingdom navies regularly operate together, including the on-going NATO exercise Steadfast Defender and Mine Countermeasures Exercise in the Arabian Gulf this past April.

