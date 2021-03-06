VMFA-211 Participates in Dual-Carrier Operations

Demonstrating unmatched interoperability, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, participated in dual carrier operations with Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth and the French Navy Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean Sea. The U.S., French, and United Kingdom navies regularly operate together, including the on-going NATO exercise Steadfast Defender and Mine Countermeasures Exercise in the Arabian Gulf this past April.

Date Taken: 06.03.2021
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA