An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 1, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is committed to staying ready to deliver combat air power when called upon through regular training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 03:31
|Photo ID:
|6676313
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-AF991-1354
|Resolution:
|4804x2702
|Size:
|645.62 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 493rd Fighter Squadron Conducts Routine Training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
