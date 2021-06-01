An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 1, 2021. The Liberty Wing conducts routine training in order to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 03:30 Photo ID: 6676310 VIRIN: 210601-F-AF991-1034 Resolution: 3502x2501 Size: 774.9 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 493rd Fighter Squadron Conducts Routine Training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.