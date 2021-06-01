Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    493rd Fighter Squadron Conducts Routine Training [Image 1 of 5]

    493rd Fighter Squadron Conducts Routine Training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 1, 2021. The Liberty Wing conducts routine training in order to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 493rd Fighter Squadron Conducts Routine Training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-15
    Lakenheath
    48 FW
    USAF
    493rd

