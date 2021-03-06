Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.03.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Capt. Nicholas Simmons (left) assumed command of Coast Guard Sector Guam from Capt. Christopher Chase (right) while Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, presided during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Guam, June 3, 2021. Chase is departing to continue his Coast Guard career as the Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Guam/Released

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:48
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
