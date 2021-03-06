Capt. Nicholas Simmons (left) assumed command of Coast Guard Sector Guam from Capt. Christopher Chase (right) while Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, presided during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Guam, June 3, 2021. Chase is departing to continue his Coast Guard career as the Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Guam/Released
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 00:48
|Photo ID:
|6676228
|VIRIN:
|210603-G-GO214-1002
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|452.66 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT