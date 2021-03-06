Coast Guard Sector Guam welcomed its new commander as Capt. Nicholas Simmons assumed command from Capt. Christopher Chase during a change of command ceremony at Sector Guam, June 3, 2021. The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Guam/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6676229 VIRIN: 210603-G-GO214-1001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 598.09 KB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.