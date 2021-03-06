Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony

    Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony

    GUAM

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Sector Guam welcomed its new commander as Capt. Nicholas Simmons assumed command from Capt. Christopher Chase during a change of command ceremony at Sector Guam, June 3, 2021. The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, commander, Coast Guard 14th District. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Guam/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021
    This work, Coast Guard Sector Guam holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Change of Command
    Sector Guam
    Oceania

