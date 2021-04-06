Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Spc. Uriel Trejo preforms the 2-Mile Run [Image 11 of 13]

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Spc. Uriel Trejo preforms the 2-Mile Run

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    8th Army

    Spc. Uriel Trejo, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist assigned to 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, preforms the 2-Mile Run for the Army Combat Fitness Test during the United States Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 4, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 23:02
    Photo ID: 6676101
    VIRIN: 210604-A-UC770-0023
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Spc. Uriel Trejo preforms the 2-Mile Run [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, United States Army Japan, Spc. Brooke Hendricks preforms the Sprint, Drag, Carry exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, United States Army Japan, Spc. Brooke Hendricks preforms the Hand-Release Push Up exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 311th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, Pfc. Kyle Kingman preforms the 2-Mile Run
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 311th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, Pfc. Kyle Kingman preforms the Dead Lift exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Sgt. Steven Levesque preforms the Sprint, Drag, Carry exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Sgt. Steven Levesque preforms the Dead Lift exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Spc. Seth Piotti preforms the Dead Lift exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Spc. Seth Piotti preforms the Standing Power Throw exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Spc. Seth Piotti preforms the Hand-Release Push Up exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Spc. Uriel Trejo preforms the Sprint, Drag, Carry exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Spc. Uriel Trejo preforms the 2-Mile Run
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, United States Army Japan, Sgt. Jamal Walker preforms the Sprint, Drag, Carry exercise
    USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, United States Army Japan, Sgt. Jamal Walker preforms the Hand-Release Push Up exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC BWC 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT