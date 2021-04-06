USARPAC BWC 2021: South Korea, Eighth Army, Spc. Seth Piotti preforms the Standing Power Throw exercise

Spc. Seth Piotti, a Combat Engineer assigned to 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, preforms the Standing Power Throw exercise for the Army Combat Fitness Test during the United States Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 4, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

