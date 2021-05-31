MCB Camp Blaz Participates in Annual Memorial Day Commemoration

Local veterans groups lay a wreath during the annual Memorial Day Commemoration at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, May 31, 2021. The commemoration included a wreath laying ceremony with the Government of Guam. The ceremony was held to honor the service members who have fallen while defending our nation. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz salutes and remembers those heroes who gave their lives for a cause greater than themselves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

Date Taken: 05.31.2021
Photo by Cpl Andrew King
Location: PITI, GU