    MCB Camp Blaz Participates in Annual Memorial Day Commemoration [Image 9 of 11]

    MCB Camp Blaz Participates in Annual Memorial Day Commemoration

    PITI, GUAM

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Guam military leaders pay their respects during a wreath laying at the annual Memorial Day Commemoration at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, Guam, May 31, 2021. The commemoration included a wreath laying ceremony with the Government of Guam. The ceremony was held to honor the service members who have fallen while defending our nation. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz salutes and remembers those heroes who gave their lives for a cause greater than themselves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    Guam
    USMC
    Memorial Day
    MCB Camp Blaz

