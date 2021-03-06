Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness: NIWDC and CIWT Reinforce IW Training and Collaboration [Image 1 of 3]

    Fleet Readiness: NIWDC and CIWT Reinforce IW Training and Collaboration

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210603-N-XX139-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 3, 2021) Rear Adm. Mike Vernazza, (far left) commander of Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) along with Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kristalina Greene (far right), NIWDC’s senior enlisted leader, participate in a Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) technology training device demonstration and discussion with staff at the Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. The two visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and IWTC Corry Station to review information warfare (IW) training initiatives and discuss current and future training for the Navy’s rapidly changing IW missions, capabilities and roles. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness: NIWDC and CIWT Reinforce IW Training and Collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station
    NIWDC

