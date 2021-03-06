Fleet Readiness: NIWDC and CIWT Reinforce IW Training and Collaboration

210603-N-XX139-0025 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 3, 2021) Rear Adm. Mike Vernazza, (center) commander of Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC) along with Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kristalina Greene (3rd from right), NIWDC’s senior enlisted leader, participate in a Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D® (MRTS 3D®) technology training device demonstration and discussion with staff at the Center for Information Warfare Training and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. The two visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and IWTC Corry Station to review information warfare (IW) training initiatives and discuss current and future training for the Navy’s rapidly changing IW missions, capabilities and roles. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

