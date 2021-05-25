Staff Sgt. Matthew Romero, 729th Air Control Squadron, discusses mobile communications equipment with students during a job fair at the Utah Military Academy, May 25, 2021, in Riverdale, Utah. Airmen from Hill Air Force Base recently hosted the event at the nearby charter high school to educate and inspire students, as well as promote interest in the possibility of future military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 19:33
|Photo ID:
|6675955
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-LS255-0012
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|RIVERDALE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill Airmen foster interest in Air Force careers through UMA job fair [Image 9 of 9], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hill Airmen foster interest in Air Force careers through UMA job fair
LEAVE A COMMENT