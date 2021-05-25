Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Airmen foster interest in Air Force careers through UMA job fair [Image 8 of 9]

    Hill Airmen foster interest in Air Force careers through UMA job fair

    RIVERDALE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Romero, 729th Air Control Squadron, discusses mobile communications equipment with students during a job fair at the Utah Military Academy, May 25, 2021, in Riverdale, Utah. Airmen from Hill Air Force Base recently hosted the event at the nearby charter high school to educate and inspire students, as well as promote interest in the possibility of future military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

