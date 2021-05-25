Hill Airmen foster interest in Air Force careers through UMA job fair

Airman First Class William Galuszka, 775th Civil Engineering Squadron, speaks with students about military equipment during a job fair at the Utah Military Academy, May 25, 2021, in Riverdale Utah. Airmen from Hill Air Force Base recently hosted the event at the nearby charter high school to educate and inspire students, as well as promote interest in the possibility of future military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

