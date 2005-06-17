3d Marines Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gilbert D. Juarez, outgoing commanding officer, 3rd Marines, passes the unit organizational colors to Lt. Col. Rollin A. Steele, incoming commanding officer, 3d Marines, during their change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, June 3, 2021. The moment is a tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one commanding officer to another.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Olivia G. Knapp.)
