USS Connecticut Deploys

BREMERTON, WASH. - The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Naval Base Kistap-Bremerton for deployment, May 27. Connecticut will be conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific, ready to defend our nation at a moment's notice.

