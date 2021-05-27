Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Connecticut Deploys [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Connecticut Deploys

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Lt. Mack Jamieson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BREMERTON, WASH. - The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Naval Base Kistap-Bremerton for deployment, May 27. Connecticut will be conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific, ready to defend our nation at a moment's notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:54
    Photo ID: 6675861
    VIRIN: 210527-N-OV802-0038
    Resolution: 4500x3073
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Connecticut Deploys [Image 3 of 3], by LT Mack Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Connecticut Deploys
    USS Connecticut (SSN 22) Deploys
    USS Connecticut (SSN 22) Deploys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Connecticut (SSN 22)
    DEVRON 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT