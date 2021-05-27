BREMERTON, WASH. - The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Naval Base Kistap-Bremerton for deployment, May 27. Connecticut will be conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific, ready to defend our nation at a moment's notice.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6675863
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-OV802-0069
|Resolution:
|4500x3004
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Connecticut (SSN 22) Deploys [Image 3 of 3], by LT Mack Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT