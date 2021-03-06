Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines return from historic 5,500 mile-long convoy [Image 9 of 9]

    Marines return from historic 5,500 mile-long convoy

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines stand at attention during the Marine Corps Hymn on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted a convoy across the United States starting in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. Marines on the convoy experimented with long-range communications, as far away as Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, the half-way point on the route. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian M. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6675819
    VIRIN: 210603-M-TT434-181
    Resolution: 4592x3061
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines return from historic 5,500 mile-long convoy [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

