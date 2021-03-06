Marines return from historic 5,500 mile-long convoy

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole, III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks at a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 3, 2021. Marines with 2nd Transportation Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted a convoy across the United States starting in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in one of the longest convoys in recent Marine Corps history. Marines on the convoy experimented with long-range communications, as far away as Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, the half-way point on the route. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian M. Garcia)

