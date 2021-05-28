Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Neal Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Maj. Neal Retirement Ceremony

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Stewart Dyer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Bryan Nesvik presents Maj. Aaron Neal with awards at Neal's retirement ceremony at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., May. 28, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Stew Dyer)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6675735
    VIRIN: 210528-Z-XT787-0013
    Resolution: 2605x3914
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Neal Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Wyoming National Guard

