Maj. Aaron Neal's wife is presented with awards for her support at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., May. 28, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Stew Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6675731
|VIRIN:
|210528-Z-XT787-0032
|Resolution:
|4128x2748
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Neal Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Stewart Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
