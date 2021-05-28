Maj. Joseph Songer interviews with reporters from the Queens News Service in victory circle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, 28 May, 2021. Songer led a four-ship formation of T-38 Talons in support of the Memorial Day ceremony at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6675577
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-PF344-0006
|Resolution:
|1751x1250
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the Stands to the Sky [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT