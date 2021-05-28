Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the Stands to the Sky [Image 6 of 6]

    From the Stands to the Sky

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Joseph Songer interviews with reporters from the Queens News Service in victory circle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, 28 May, 2021. Songer led a four-ship formation of T-38 Talons in support of the Memorial Day ceremony at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:33
    Photo ID: 6675577
    VIRIN: 210528-F-PF344-0006
    Resolution: 1751x1250
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Stands to the Sky [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From the Stands to the Sky
    From the Stands to the Sky
    From the Stands to the Sky
    From the Stands to the Sky
    From the Stands to the Sky
    From the Stands to the Sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Coca-Cola 600
    ENJJPT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT