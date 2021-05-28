From the Stands to the Sky

Pilots from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program sit in victory circle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 28, 2021. The team flew a four-ship of T-38 Talons in support of the Memorial Day ceremony held at the speedway at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6675555
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-PF344-0005
|Resolution:
|1968x1312
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
