From the Stands to the Sky

Pilots from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program sit in victory circle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 28, 2021. The team flew a four-ship of T-38 Talons in support of the Memorial Day ceremony held at the speedway at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

