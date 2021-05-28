Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Stands to the Sky

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program sit in victory circle at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 28, 2021. The team flew a four-ship of T-38 Talons in support of the Memorial Day ceremony held at the speedway at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:33
    Photo ID: 6675555
    VIRIN: 210528-F-PF344-0005
    Resolution: 1968x1312
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Stands to the Sky [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Charlotte Motor Speedway
    Coca-Cola 600
    ENJJPT

