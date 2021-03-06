An LC-130 assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing flies over the town of Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. The 109th bases out of Kangerlussuaq from April- August every year, providing support to National Science Foundation research stations throughout the country.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6675197
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-F3860-051
|Resolution:
|6828x5504
|Size:
|26.53 MB
|Location:
|KANGERLUSSUAQ, GL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Greenland 2021 [Image 7 of 7]
