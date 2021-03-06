Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greenland 2021 [Image 6 of 7]

    Greenland 2021

    KANGERLUSSUAQ, GREENLAND

    06.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing participate in a mission at Raven Training Area. Raven is used to train members on landing on ice runways, polar airdrops and operating in the snow and ice conditions.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Location: KANGERLUSSUAQ, GL
    Maj. Shay Price

    NGB
    Greenland
    ANG
    NYNG
    109AW

