Greenland 2021

Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing participate in a mission at Raven Training Area. Raven is used to train members on landing on ice runways, polar airdrops and operating in the snow and ice conditions.
06.03.2021
|06.03.2021 12:54
|6675196
|210601-Z-F3860-055
|6845x3228
|12.91 MB
|Location:
KANGERLUSSUAQ, GL
|8
|3
