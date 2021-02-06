Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1,000,000th Vaccination throughout JTF South recognized

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York State Military Forces Religious support team assigned to JTF South marks the 1,000,000th vaccination administered throughout JTF South area of operations in front of the Manhattan Skyline on June 1st 2021. JTF South encompasses NYC, Long Island and Westchester County area. Over 3,180 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19 at 24 vaccination sites and other locations across New York. (U.S. National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:27
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, NY, US
