1,000,000th Vaccination throughout JTF South recognized

New York State Military Forces Service members assigned to JTF South marks the 1,000,000th vaccination administered throughout JTF South area of operations in front of the Manhattan Skyline on June 1st, 2020. JTF South encompasses NYC, Long Island and Westchester County area. Over 3,180 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19 at 24 vaccination sites and other locations across New York. (U.S. National Guard courtesy photo)

