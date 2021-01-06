JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership

U.S. Army Colonel Steven Gventer assumed command of Joint Task Force-Bravo during a virtual change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 2, 2021. Gventer is an experienced commander, decorated combat leader and has significant experience working with partners and allies across the globe.

