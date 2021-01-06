Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership [Image 1 of 2]

    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Colonel Steven Gventer assumed command of Joint Task Force-Bravo during a virtual change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 2, 2021. Gventer is an experienced commander, decorated combat leader and has significant experience working with partners and allies across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6674970
    VIRIN: 210602-M-LP762-1030
    Resolution: 5202x3468
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership
    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT