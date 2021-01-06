JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership

U.S. Southern Command commander Adm. Craig Faller presides over a virtual ceremony where U.S. Army Colonel Steven Gventer assumed command of Joint Task Force-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 2, 2021. During his remarks, Faller highlighted the importance of the task force during recent hurricane responses.

Date Taken: 06.01.2021
Location: COMAYAGUA, HN