    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Southern Command commander Adm. Craig Faller presides over a virtual ceremony where U.S. Army Colonel Steven Gventer assumed command of Joint Task Force-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 2, 2021. During his remarks, Faller highlighted the importance of the task force during recent hurricane responses.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6674971
    VIRIN: 210602-M-LP762-1039
    Resolution: 5443x3629
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    This work, JTF-Bravo new leadership, continued legacy of partnership [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano Air Base

