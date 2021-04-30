Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family tradition: from first re-enlistment to last [Image 2 of 2]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, embraces her son, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Cory Garcia, an air battle manager assigned to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 30, 2021. Garcia delivered the oath of enlistment to Grabham, his mother, for her last re-enlistment ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6674952
    VIRIN: 210430-F-PU499-2017
    Resolution: 5167x3864
    Size: 746.81 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family tradition: from first re-enlistment to last [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oath of enlistment
    Family
    feature story
    Team Tyndall

