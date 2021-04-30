U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham (right), 325th Fighter Wing command chief, recites the oath of enlistment led by her son, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Cory Garcia (left), an air battle manager assigned to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 30, 2021. Grabham has served in multiple public affairs roles, as a first sergeant, and many other assignments before becoming the 325th FW’s command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:52 Photo ID: 6674951 VIRIN: 210430-F-PU499-2007 Resolution: 4875x4021 Size: 958.7 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family tradition: from the first re-enlistment to the last [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.