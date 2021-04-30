Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family tradition: from the first re-enlistment to the last [Image 1 of 2]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham (right), 325th Fighter Wing command chief, recites the oath of enlistment led by her son, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Cory Garcia (left), an air battle manager assigned to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 30, 2021. Grabham has served in multiple public affairs roles, as a first sergeant, and many other assignments before becoming the 325th FW’s command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    TAGS

    Oath of enlistment
    Family
    feature story
    Team Tyndall

