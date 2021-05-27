Mr. Noel Fachi, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa force development program manager, answers a question from a Senegalese Airmen participating in the force development discussions in Dakar, Senegal, May 28, 2021. The workshops created an environment for the partners to come together to develop critical skills for addressing problems currently ripe in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 06:42
|Photo ID:
|6674603
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-KC335-0391
|Resolution:
|3584x3128
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, AFAFRICA Airmen solidify bond with Senegalese air force [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT