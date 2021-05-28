Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFAFRICA Airmen solidify bond with Senegalese air force [Image 9 of 10]

    AFAFRICA Airmen solidify bond with Senegalese air force

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    05.28.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. and Senegalese Airmen pose with over 2,500 masks donated by the force development team to the child development center in Dakar, Senegal, May 28, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa conducts force development missions across 28 countries in Europe and Africa to empower ally and partner nations through the development of foundational capabilities and enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin)

    This work, AFAFRICA Airmen solidify bond with Senegalese air force [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Senegal
    Force Development
    AFAFRICA
    Afirca

