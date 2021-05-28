U.S. and Senegalese Airmen pose with over 2,500 masks donated by the force development team to the child development center in Dakar, Senegal, May 28, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa conducts force development missions across 28 countries in Europe and Africa to empower ally and partner nations through the development of foundational capabilities and enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:42 Photo ID: 6674602 VIRIN: 210528-F-KC335-0465 Resolution: 4392x2360 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DAKAR, SN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFAFRICA Airmen solidify bond with Senegalese air force [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.