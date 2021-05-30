Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony

    FRANCE

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, Marine Forces Europe and Africa commander, gives a speech during a ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, 5th Marine Regiment, 6th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division band, U.S. Soldiers from the Army 26th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Division representatives, German and French service members, and local officials participated in the ceremony. The joint color guard included the U.S. Army colors, a first for the historic ceremony. This was the first time since the battle over a century ago that U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, French, and German service members were all present for the ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 04:32
    Photo ID: 6674486
    VIRIN: 210530-M-OL895-3055
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony
    Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Belleau Wood
    Aisne-Marne American Cemetery
    MARFOREUR/AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT