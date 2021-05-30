Aisne-Marne 103rd Belleau Wood Ceremony

A KC-135 conducts a ceremonial flight over the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies.

U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, 5th Marine Regiment, 6th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division band, U.S. Soldiers from the Army 26th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Division representatives, German and French service members, and local officials participated in the ceremony. The joint color guard included the U.S. Army colors, a first for the historic ceremony. This was the first time since the battle over a century ago that U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, French, and German service members were all present for the ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

