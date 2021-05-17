210517-N-TP832-1100 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 17, 2021) Construction Electrician Constructionman Maxwell Gradinger, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, reviews guard mount instructions while standing sentry watch during Command Post Exercise 3 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

