    NMCB-3 Completes CPX-2&3 [Image 2 of 2]

    NMCB-3 Completes CPX-2&amp;3

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210517-N-TP832-1104 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 17, 2021) Construction Electrician Constructionman Maxwell Gradinger, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, screens Chief Utilitiesman Daniel O’Fallon for entry into camp while standing sentry watch during Command Post Exercise 3 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6673982
    VIRIN: 210517-N-TP832-1104
    Resolution: 4753x3164
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Completes CPX-2&3 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    command post exercise
    sentry watch
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

