Colonel Steven Behmer, former 388th Fighter Wing Commander, gives a speech to an audience during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah today. Colonel Behmer is headed to the Pentagon where he will serve as the F-35 Director of Integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6673686
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-WU042-1110
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
