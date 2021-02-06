Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

Colonel Steven Behmer, former 388th Fighter Wing Commander, gives a speech to an audience during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah today. Colonel Behmer is headed to the Pentagon where he will serve as the F-35 Director of Integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

