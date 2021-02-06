Colonel Craig Andrle took command of the 388th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June, 2, 2021. The wing's mission is to maintain combat readiness to deploy, employ, and sustain F-35s worldwide, in order to fly, fight and win any conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6673685
|VIRIN:
|210602-F-WU042-1111
|Resolution:
|4278x3056
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT