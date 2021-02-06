Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    388th Fighter Wing

    Colonel Craig Andrle took command of the 388th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June, 2, 2021. The wing's mission is to maintain combat readiness to deploy, employ, and sustain F-35s worldwide, in order to fly, fight and win any conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

