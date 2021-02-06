Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES 06.02.2021 Courtesy Photo 388th Fighter Wing

Colonel Craig Andrle took command of the 388th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June, 2, 2021. The wing's mission is to maintain combat readiness to deploy, employ, and sustain F-35s worldwide, in order to fly, fight and win any conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)