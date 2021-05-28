Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (from left) presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Michael A. Woodcock, as Cmdr. Michael R. Fasano, officer in charge at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, looks on, during a change of charge ceremony held in the Bahamas on May 27, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6673434 VIRIN: 210527-N-N1810-0002 Resolution: 1000x650 Size: 190.25 KB Location: ANDROS ISLAND, BS Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center [Image 4 of 4], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.