Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (from left) presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Michael A. Woodcock, as Cmdr. Michael R. Fasano, officer in charge at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, looks on, during a change of charge ceremony held in the Bahamas on May 27, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6673434
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-N1810-0002
|Resolution:
|1000x650
|Size:
|190.25 KB
|Location:
|ANDROS ISLAND, BS
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center [Image 4 of 4], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center
LEAVE A COMMENT