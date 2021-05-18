Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center

Cmdr. Michael R. Fasano assumed duties as officer in charge of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport range detachment, the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas on May 27, 2021.
