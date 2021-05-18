Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center

    ANDROS ISLAND, BAHAMAS

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Cmdr. Michael R. Fasano assumed duties as officer in charge of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport range detachment, the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center in the Bahamas on May 27, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6673433
    VIRIN: 210518-N-N1810-0001
    Resolution: 1000x1245
    Size: 418.67 KB
    Location: ANDROS ISLAND, BS
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center [Image 4 of 4], by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center
    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center
    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center
    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Change of charge ceremony held at NUWC Division Newport&rsquo;s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUTEC
    Change of Charge Ceremony
    NUWC Division Newport
    Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center
    21-32

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT