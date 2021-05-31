210531-N-WQ732-2026 ARABIAN SEA (May 31, 2021) – Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) fire M4 carbine rifles during a gun salute in observance of Memorial Day in the Arabian Sea, May 31. Monterey is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

