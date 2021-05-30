Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 5]

    Replenishment-at-sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210531-N-WQ732-1013 ARABIAN SEA (May 31, 2021) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Carson Black dons a sound-powered telephone aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG61) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sea Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE7) in the Arabian Sea, May 31. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 12:08
    Photo ID: 6673167
    VIRIN: 210531-N-WQ732-1013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 570.76 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

