210531-N-WQ732-1013 ARABIAN SEA (May 31, 2021) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Carson Black dons a sound-powered telephone aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG61) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sea Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE7) in the Arabian Sea, May 31. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

