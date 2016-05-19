210601-N-WP865-1048

SUEZ CANAL (June 1, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) prepares to pass under the Al Salam Bridge during a strait transit of the Suez Canal, June 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Suez Canal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

