    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210601-N-WP865-1048 [Image 3 of 3]

    210601-N-WP865-1048

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.19.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210601-N-WP865-1048
    SUEZ CANAL (June 1, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) prepares to pass under the Al Salam Bridge during a strait transit of the Suez Canal, June 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Suez Canal with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2016
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6672890
    VIRIN: 210601-N-WP865-1048
    Resolution: 5393x3595
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210601-N-WP865-1048 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    PHIBRON-4
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    IWOARG

