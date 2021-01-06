210601-N-LN075-1040

SUEZ CANAL (June 1, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transit the Suez Canal, June 1. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

