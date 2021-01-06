Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210601-N-LN075-1040 [Image 2 of 3]

    210601-N-LN075-1040

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210601-N-LN075-1040
    SUEZ CANAL (June 1, 2021) - Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transit the Suez Canal, June 1. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6672889
    VIRIN: 210601-N-LN075-1040
    Resolution: 3922x5883
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210601-N-LN075-1040 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS

    210601-N-LN075-1026
    210601-N-LN075-1040
    210601-N-WP865-1048

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IWO ARG and 24th MEU Transit Suez Canal

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    CPR-4

