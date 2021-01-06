Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 8 of 8]

    HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6672887
    VIRIN: 210601-O-NO901-2865
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 896.71 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    Stronger Together
    Royal Norwegian Navy
    STRIKFORNATO
    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310)
    We Are NATO
    Formidable Shield 2021

