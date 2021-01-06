HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 08:36 Photo ID: 6672887 VIRIN: 210601-O-NO901-2865 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 896.71 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.