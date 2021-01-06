Sailors aboard the HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conduct a live-fire exercise June 1, 2021. Nansen is a part of At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 21 lead by Strike Force Nato. Nansen is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6672881
|VIRIN:
|210601-O-NO901-1132
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1009.03 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, HMoNS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts live-fire exercise [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
