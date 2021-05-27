Hurricane Block Party preps Team Dover for summer safety

Melissa Gibbs, Supplemental Assistance
Nutrition Program coordinator, and Melissa Campino, Stand By Me financial coach, both from the Food Bank of Delaware, hand out information pamphlets at the 2021 Hurricane Block Party at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2021. Besides providing helpful emergency information, attendees also toured several booths set up by local organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
