Hurricane Block Party preps Team Dover for summer safety

Staff Sgt. Marcus Scriven, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, puts a firefighter helmet on Emma Peterson during the 2021 Hurricane Block Party at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2021. The block party, sponsored by the 436th CES Emergency Management flight, offered attendees useful information pertaining to severe storms and hurricanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
