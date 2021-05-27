Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Block Party preps Team Dover for summer safety [Image 1 of 4]

    Hurricane Block Party preps Team Dover for summer safety

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Marcus Scriven, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, puts a firefighter helmet on Emma Peterson during the 2021 Hurricane Block Party at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2021. The block party, sponsored by the 436th CES Emergency Management flight, offered attendees useful information pertaining to severe storms and hurricanes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

