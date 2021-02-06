Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, right, outgoing commander of the 7th Army Training command, shakes hands with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, after relinquishing command of the 7th ATC during the Change of Command ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks, Germany, June 2, 2021. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. joseph E. Hilbert, who had previously served with 7th ATC as the commander of the Operations Group for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, returned to Bavaria to take command of 7th ATC. (Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, congratulations [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hilbert takes command of 7th Army Training Command

    TAGS

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    Change of Command
    Bavaria
    7th Army Training Command

