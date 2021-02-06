congratulations

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, right, outgoing commander of the 7th Army Training command, shakes hands with U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, after relinquishing command of the 7th ATC during the Change of Command ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks, Germany, June 2, 2021. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. joseph E. Hilbert, who had previously served with 7th ATC as the commander of the Operations Group for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, returned to Bavaria to take command of 7th ATC. (Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE